Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Sells 7,076 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 95.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,076 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $119.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.46. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $131.54. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.06.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

