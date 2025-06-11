NBC Securities Inc. Takes $76,000 Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KOF. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1,388.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KOF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $96.68 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $72.68 and a 12-month high of $101.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.57 and its 200-day moving average is $86.60.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.19. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a $0.8839 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is currently 13.76%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

See Also

