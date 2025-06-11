Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Acquires 162 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,077 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $800,000. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 49,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,839,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,358 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seros Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,366.20. The trade was a 15.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $217.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

