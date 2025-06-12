Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Receives $39.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.33.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP opened at $32.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day moving average of $33.07. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $400,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,960,482.29. The trade was a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 208,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $7,096,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,846,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,122,238.80. This trade represents a 6.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 698,500 shares of company stock valued at $23,591,400 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Keurig Dr Pepper

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $806,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,138,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,796,000 after acquiring an additional 242,315 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 146,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 16,439 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Free Report

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.