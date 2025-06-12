Research Analysts Offer Predictions for HIVE Q1 Earnings

Get HIVE Digital Technologies alerts:

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, June 9th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for HIVE Digital Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for HIVE Digital Technologies’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HIVE Digital Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on HIVE Digital Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.64.

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:HIVE opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $5.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.48 million, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 3.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies by 3,966.3% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 24,234 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 24.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

(Get Free Report)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.