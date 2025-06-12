UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 1,065 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 114.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 153.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $1,340,435.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,472. This represents a 14.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $46,676.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,270 shares in the company, valued at $722,880.70. This trade represents a 6.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,239 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on DocuSign from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.77.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $76.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.06 and a 200 day moving average of $86.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.14. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $107.86.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. DocuSign had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $763.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

