FY2025 EPS Estimates for Transat A.T. Lifted by Scotiabank

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Transat A.T. in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.83) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.84). Scotiabank currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $1.75 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Transat A.T.’s current full-year earnings is ($4.34) per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Transat A.T.’s FY2026 earnings at ($1.43) EPS.

TRZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised Transat A.T. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$1.75 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.41.

Transat A.T. Stock Down 11.4%

Shares of Transat A.T. stock opened at C$2.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -241.60. Transat A.T. has a 12-month low of C$1.41 and a 12-month high of C$3.00.

Transat A.T. Company Profile

Transat A.T. Inc is a Canadian company that specializes in the organization, marketing, and distribution of holiday travel in the tourism industry. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company’s core business consists of tour operators based in Canada that are vertically integrated with its other services of air transportation, distribution through a dynamic travel agency network, value-added services at travel destinations, and accommodations.

