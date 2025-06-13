Q3 EPS Estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle Boosted by Analyst

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.11. The consensus estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle’s current full-year earnings is $16.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s Q4 2025 earnings at $6.82 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $6.83 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $19.47 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $22.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on JLL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE:JLL opened at $241.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.34. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $194.36 and a 1-year high of $288.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.31.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,835,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000,000 after buying an additional 195,818 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,062,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,298,000 after acquiring an additional 357,469 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 961,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,479,000 after acquiring an additional 17,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 934,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.