Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Receives $79.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.30.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

HSIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HSIC

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $71.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.15 and its 200 day moving average is $71.52. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $60.56 and a twelve month high of $82.49. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $184,988.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,762,147.20. This trade represents a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $287,161.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,251.20. The trade was a 6.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Henry Schein

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $182,988,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $126,655,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,301,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in Henry Schein by 254.2% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,637,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,336,000 after buying an additional 1,175,408 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,465,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,378,000 after buying an additional 740,007 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.