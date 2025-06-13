Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Receives $213.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $213.50.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Read Our Latest Report on Interactive Brokers Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 0.2%

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $204.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.92 and its 200-day moving average is $190.07. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $103.69 and a 1-year high of $236.53.

Interactive Brokers Group’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 18th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, April 15th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 17th.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.