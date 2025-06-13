UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $63.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.13. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.45.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 23.31%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 8,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $549,398.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,232.46. This trade represents a 8.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $1,711,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,908.20. The trade was a 28.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

