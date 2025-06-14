Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.63.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Argus raised Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st.

Integra LifeSciences Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of IART opened at $12.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $944.98 million, a PE ratio of -135.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $382.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.17 million. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2,418.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,799,944 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,480 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,940,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,431,100 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $32,457,000 after purchasing an additional 901,600 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,332,031 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $30,210,000 after purchasing an additional 618,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,967,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

