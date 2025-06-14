Lionsgate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LION) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Lionsgate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.86.

Get Lionsgate Entertainment alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LION shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Lionsgate Entertainment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Lionsgate Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on Lionsgate Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lionsgate Entertainment from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lionsgate Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

View Our Latest Report on LION

Lionsgate Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of LION opened at $6.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.27. Lionsgate Entertainment has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Lionsgate Entertainment (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.33). Lionsgate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 57.26%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Lionsgate Entertainment will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lionsgate Entertainment

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lionsgate Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lionsgate Entertainment by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 36,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13,910 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lionsgate Entertainment by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 19,740 shares during the last quarter. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lionsgate Entertainment by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lionsgate Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

About Lionsgate Entertainment

(Get Free Report

Lionsgate Studios Corp. engages in the provision of motion picture and studio operations that bring a varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lionsgate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lionsgate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.