Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 371.70% from the stock’s current price.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AUTL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ AUTL opened at $2.12 on Thursday. Autolus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.96. The stock has a market cap of $564.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.76.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUTL. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 809.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 91,222 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,050,000 after buying an additional 1,800,000 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Tema Etfs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,091,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

About Autolus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.