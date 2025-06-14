What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for FITB FY2025 Earnings?

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 10th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.62 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.58. DA Davidson currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s FY2026 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.53.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $37.98 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $49.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,836,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,805,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,900,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,128.0% in the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,860,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,654,000 after buying an additional 1,816,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,908,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,009,000 after buying an additional 1,321,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.98%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

