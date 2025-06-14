HC Wainwright Has Strong Estimate for ELEV FY2025 Earnings

Get Elevation Oncology alerts:

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 10th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.71) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.73). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Elevation Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.84) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Elevation Oncology’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Elevation Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. William Blair lowered shares of Elevation Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Elevation Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Monday, March 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.39.

Elevation Oncology stock opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49. Elevation Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $22.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 17.77 and a quick ratio of 17.77.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Elevation Oncology by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 16,962 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Elevation Oncology by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,560 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

