Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 4,134 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,134 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAT. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,228,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,820,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,171 shares during the last quarter. Tumwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,702,000. Financial Harvest LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,206,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,231,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,195,000 after acquiring an additional 382,653 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $52.54 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $61.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.05.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

