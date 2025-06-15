Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Reduces Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 145,303 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10,485 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.8% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.23, for a total transaction of $1,428,733.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,194,538. The trade was a 10.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,050,626.20. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $212.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.89.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

