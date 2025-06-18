Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 868.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $29.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.36.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

