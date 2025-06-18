Brighton Jones LLC Has $485,000 Stock Holdings in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its holdings in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,617 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Hsbc Global Res raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Shell from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Shell from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.26.

Shell Stock Performance

SHEL stock opened at $72.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $215.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.35 and a 200-day moving average of $66.16. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $58.55 and a 12-month high of $74.46.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $69.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.18 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.716 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.90%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

