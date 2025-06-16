ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,682 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.6% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 4.8% in the first quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 13,884 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the first quarter worth $288,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 40.1% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in ANSYS in the first quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $338.01 on Monday. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.06 and a fifty-two week high of $363.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.19.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.11). ANSYS had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $504.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $60,002.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $969,032.30. The trade was a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

