Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $8,289,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.01, for a total value of $147,505.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,238.38. This represents a 14.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total value of $75,500.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,260.96. This represents a 13.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,681 shares of company stock worth $2,382,987 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. BNP Paribas raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays raised Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.79.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 2.4%

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $317.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.00 and a 52 week high of $328.90.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 65.99%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

