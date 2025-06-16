Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,129 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 77,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 28,301 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 197,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $4,527,000.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPZ opened at $16.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average is $15.44. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $16.20.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.48%.

(Free Report)

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.