Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,129 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 77,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 28,301 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 197,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $4,527,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:CPZ opened at $16.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average is $15.44. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $16.20.
Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.
