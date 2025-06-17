Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

PARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $20.00 to $14.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,750,000. Solas Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 417.7% in the 4th quarter. Solas Capital Management LLC now owns 795,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,030,000 after purchasing an additional 641,423 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,936,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,744,000 after purchasing an additional 586,003 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,293,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 365.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 424,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 333,319 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Par Pacific stock opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.54. Par Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.45.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Par Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Par Pacific will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

