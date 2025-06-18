Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.85 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 574.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $6,544,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 138,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,942,000 after purchasing an additional 17,840 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $1,329,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 16,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $197.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $179.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.01.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.55.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

