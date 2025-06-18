Freegold Ventures (TSE:FVL) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.03 and traded as high as C$1.16. Freegold Ventures shares last traded at C$1.10, with a volume of 196,102 shares changing hands.
Freegold Ventures Trading Down 2.7%
The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$362.89 million, a P/E ratio of -316.60 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.91.
About Freegold Ventures
Freegold Ventures Ltd is an exploration stage company. It is engaged in the process of acquiring, exploring and developing precious and base metal properties. The company’s projects include Golden Summit and the Shorty Creek in Alaska.
