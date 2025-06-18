AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF) Short Interest Up 46.9% in May

AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,500 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the May 15th total of 129,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 50.1 days.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AZNCF opened at $140.97 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $175.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.35.

About AstraZeneca

Read More

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

