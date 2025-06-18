AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF) Short Interest Up 46.9% in May

AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,500 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the May 15th total of 129,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 50.1 days.
AstraZeneca Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AZNCF opened at $140.97 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $175.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.35.
About AstraZeneca
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AstraZeneca
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Analyst Downgrades Joby, But Overlooks Major Regulatory Wins
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- U.S. Steel Stock Burns the Bears With Surprise Upside Move
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Lululemon, UNH, Enphase: Bad News, Good Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.