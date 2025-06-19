Dave Watts Acquires 172 Shares of Vanquis Banking Group plc (LON:VANQ) Stock

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2025

Vanquis Banking Group plc (LON:VANQGet Free Report) insider Dave Watts acquired 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £151.36 ($203.11).

Dave Watts also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 14th, Dave Watts purchased 195 shares of Vanquis Banking Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £150.15 ($201.49).
  • On Monday, April 14th, Dave Watts purchased 259 shares of Vanquis Banking Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £150.22 ($201.58).

Vanquis Banking Group Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of Vanquis Banking Group stock opened at GBX 87.60 ($1.18) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £222.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.45. Vanquis Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 37.40 ($0.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 103.80 ($1.39). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 60.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VANQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Vanquis Banking Group from GBX 66 ($0.89) to GBX 83 ($1.11) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vanquis Banking Group

About Vanquis Banking Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanquis Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanquis Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.