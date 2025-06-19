Dave Watts Acquires 172 Shares of Vanquis Banking Group plc (LON:VANQ) Stock

Vanquis Banking Group plc (LON:VANQ – Get Free Report) insider Dave Watts acquired 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £151.36 ($203.11).

On Wednesday, May 14th, Dave Watts purchased 195 shares of Vanquis Banking Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £150.15 ($201.49).

On Monday, April 14th, Dave Watts purchased 259 shares of Vanquis Banking Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 58 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £150.22 ($201.58).

Shares of Vanquis Banking Group stock opened at GBX 87.60 ($1.18) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £222.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.45. Vanquis Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 37.40 ($0.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 103.80 ($1.39). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 60.79.

VANQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Vanquis Banking Group from GBX 66 ($0.89) to GBX 83 ($1.11) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

