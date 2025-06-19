Giulio Giuseppe Cesareo Acquires 50,000 Shares of Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA) Stock

Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA – Get Free Report) insider Giulio Giuseppe Cesareo bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of £5,500 ($7,380.57).
Directa Plus Stock Up 21.3%
DCTA opened at GBX 17.34 ($0.23) on Thursday. Directa Plus Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 21 ($0.28). The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.14. The company has a market cap of £23.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.74.
Directa Plus Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Directa Plus
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Chime’s Smart IPO: Half the Valuation, Double the Strength
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Why Quantum Computing Inc. Is the Quiet Winner in Quantum Stocks
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 3 Catalysts in 7 Days: Archer’s Growth Story Just Accelerated
Receive News & Ratings for Directa Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Directa Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.