Giulio Giuseppe Cesareo Acquires 50,000 Shares of Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA) Stock

Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA – Get Free Report) insider Giulio Giuseppe Cesareo bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of £5,500 ($7,380.57).

Directa Plus Stock Up 21.3%

DCTA opened at GBX 17.34 ($0.23) on Thursday. Directa Plus Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 21 ($0.28). The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.14. The company has a market cap of £23.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Directa Plus Company Profile

Directa Plus has a unique and patented, chemical-free production process of pristine graphene nanoplatelets (GNPs), tailored to our partners’ and customers’ requirements. The manufacturing model is flexible and scalable. We have a pioneering vision of the applications of G+® Graphene Plus in different industrial sectors.

