Daniel Barton Sells 90,418 Shares of Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC) Stock

Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Barton sold 90,418 shares of Victorian Plumbing Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.05), for a total transaction of £70,526.04 ($94,640.42).

Daniel Barton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 15th, Daniel Barton purchased 12,194 shares of Victorian Plumbing Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £9,999.08 ($13,417.98).

Victorian Plumbing Group stock opened at GBX 82.69 ($1.11) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 88.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 94.80. Victorian Plumbing Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 72.91 ($0.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 124 ($1.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £278.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Victorian Plumbing Group ( LON:VIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported GBX 1.90 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Victorian Plumbing Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Research analysts forecast that Victorian Plumbing Group plc will post 5.980995 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VIC shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 132 ($1.77) price objective on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group from GBX 140 ($1.88) to GBX 125 ($1.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

Victorian Plumbing is the UK’s leading bathroom retailer, offering a wide range of over 34,000 products to B2C and trade customers. Victorian Plumbing offers its customers a one-stop shop solution for the entire bathroom with more than 130 own and third party brands across a wide spectrum of price points.

The Group’s product design and supply chain strengths are complemented by its creative and brand-focused marketing strategy, which predominantly focuses on online channels to drive significant and growing traffic to its website.

Headquartered in Skelmersdale, the Group employs over 600 staff across ten locations in Lancashire, Manchester and Birmingham.

