Daniel Barton Sells 90,418 Shares of Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC) Stock

Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Barton sold 90,418 shares of Victorian Plumbing Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.05), for a total transaction of £70,526.04 ($94,640.42).
Daniel Barton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 15th, Daniel Barton purchased 12,194 shares of Victorian Plumbing Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £9,999.08 ($13,417.98).
Victorian Plumbing Group Trading Up 2.1%
Victorian Plumbing Group stock opened at GBX 82.69 ($1.11) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 88.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 94.80. Victorian Plumbing Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 72.91 ($0.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 124 ($1.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £278.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.03.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on VIC shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 132 ($1.77) price objective on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group from GBX 140 ($1.88) to GBX 125 ($1.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Victorian Plumbing Group
Victorian Plumbing Group Company Profile
Victorian Plumbing is the UK’s leading bathroom retailer, offering a wide range of over 34,000 products to B2C and trade customers. Victorian Plumbing offers its customers a one-stop shop solution for the entire bathroom with more than 130 own and third party brands across a wide spectrum of price points.
The Group’s product design and supply chain strengths are complemented by its creative and brand-focused marketing strategy, which predominantly focuses on online channels to drive significant and growing traffic to its website.
Headquartered in Skelmersdale, the Group employs over 600 staff across ten locations in Lancashire, Manchester and Birmingham.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Victorian Plumbing Group
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Chime’s Smart IPO: Half the Valuation, Double the Strength
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Why Quantum Computing Inc. Is the Quiet Winner in Quantum Stocks
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Catalysts in 7 Days: Archer’s Growth Story Just Accelerated
Receive News & Ratings for Victorian Plumbing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victorian Plumbing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.