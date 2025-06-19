Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New $658,000 Investment in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 56,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDO. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 97,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $646,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $933,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000.

Shares of NYSE:GDO opened at $11.61 on Thursday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $13.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.122 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

