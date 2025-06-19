Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Steele Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,054,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,952,000 after purchasing an additional 75,461 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $23.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $25.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.74.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

