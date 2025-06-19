Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Takes $694,000 Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dempze Nancy E raised its position in Xylem by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 25,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XYL opened at $125.07 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $143.50. The stock has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 10.54%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Xylem to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.71.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

