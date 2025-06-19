Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Receives $37.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Enliven Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Jones Trading cut their price objective on Enliven Therapeutics from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Enliven Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of ELVN stock opened at $21.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 0.79. Enliven Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $30.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.60.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $100,952.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 992,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,922,646.06. This trade represents a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $82,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 985,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,180,136.64. This trade represents a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,914. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELVN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after buying an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,975,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,452,000 after purchasing an additional 55,283 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

