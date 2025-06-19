Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I’s (NASDAQ:RTACU) Quiet Period Will End on June 24th

Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I’s (NASDAQ:RTACU – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Tuesday, June 24th. Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I had issued 21,000,000 shares in its public offering on May 15th. The total size of the offering was $210,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th.

Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $12.58 on Thursday. Renatus Tactical Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

We are a blank check company, incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

