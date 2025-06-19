H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) Receives $62.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

Get H. B. Fuller alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FUL. Baird R W raised shares of H. B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of H. B. Fuller from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of H. B. Fuller from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of H. B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on H. B. Fuller

H. B. Fuller Stock Performance

NYSE:FUL opened at $54.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.29. H. B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $47.56 and a 52 week high of $87.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $788.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.55 million. H. B. Fuller had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that H. B. Fuller will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H. B. Fuller Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 29th. This is a boost from H. B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. H. B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at H. B. Fuller

In other H. B. Fuller news, CEO Celeste Beeks Mastin purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,310. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of H. B. Fuller

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in H. B. Fuller by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 554,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,448,000 after acquiring an additional 81,558 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in H. B. Fuller by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in H. B. Fuller by 191.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 28,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 18,771 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of H. B. Fuller in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of H. B. Fuller in the 4th quarter valued at $783,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H. B. Fuller

(Get Free Report

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H. B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.