Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $16.28 Million Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 238,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $16,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in DexCom by 266.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 337 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of DexCom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

In other DexCom news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $213,864.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,310.27. The trade was a 6.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $228,607.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,903.73. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,157,034 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $81.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.32. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.52 and a 1 year high of $117.27.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

