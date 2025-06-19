Leerink Partnrs Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for UHS

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Universal Health Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $4.79 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.90. The consensus estimate for Universal Health Services’ current full-year earnings is $15.92 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ Q4 2025 earnings at $5.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $19.37 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $6.14 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $21.03 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $23.04 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $25.19 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $27.47 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens raised Universal Health Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $211.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Baird R W downgraded Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.77.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $171.11 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $153.99 and a twelve month high of $243.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.31.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 7.44%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,097 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total value of $210,053.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,628.32. The trade was a 12.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,858 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.