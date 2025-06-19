Propanc Biopharma (NASDAQ Uplisting) (PPCB) Announces June 27th IPO

Propanc Biopharma (NASDAQ Uplisting) (PPCB) is planning to raise $5 million in an IPO on Friday, June 27th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 1,000,000 shares at a price of $4.00-$6.00 per share.

The company has a market-cap of $65.6 million.

D. Boral Capital (ex-EF Hutton) and Craft Capital acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

Propanc Biopharma (NASDAQ Uplisting) provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Note: This is NOT an IPO. This is a unit public offering that is a NASDAQ Uplisting from the OTC Pink Marketplace, where the stock trades under the symbol “PPCB”. Each unit consistsÂ of one share of common stock and one warrant to buy one share of common stock. (Incorporated in Delaware) We are a development-stage healthcare company that is currently focused on developing new cancer treatments for patients suffering from pancreatic, ovarian and colorectal cancer. Utilizing our scientific and oncology consultants, we have developed a rational, composite formulation of anti-cancer compounds, which together exert a number of effects designed to control or prevent tumors from recurring and spreading through the body. Our lead product candidate, PRP, is a variation upon our novel formulation and involves pro-enzymes, the inactive precursors of enzymes. Note: Net loss and revenue figures are for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2024.Â (Note: Propanc Biopharma is offering 1.0 million units at a price range of $4.00 to $6.00 to raise $5.0 million in a unit public offering in conjunction with Propanc Biopharma’s uplisting to the NASDAQ from the OTC Pink Marketplace, according to its S-1/A filing dated March 28, 2025. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one warrant.) “.

Propanc Biopharma (NASDAQ Uplisting) was founded in 2007 and has 2 employees. The company is located at 302, 6 Butler Street Camberwell, VIC 3124 Australia and can be reached via phone at +61 03 9882 0780 or on the web at https://www.propanc.com/.

