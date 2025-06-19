TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on TMDX. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.33.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $143.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.39 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director David Weill sold 732 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total transaction of $90,680.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,159.92. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward M. Basile sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $693,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,641.16. This represents a 89.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,613. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 244.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,113,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,996 shares during the period. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,493,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,861,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,635,000 after purchasing an additional 349,403 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 1,565.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 269,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,820,000 after purchasing an additional 253,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
