Raspberry Pi Holdings (LON:RPI) Insider Eben Upton CBE Sells 400,000 Shares

Raspberry Pi Holdings (LON:RPI – Get Free Report) insider Eben Upton CBE sold 400,000 shares of Raspberry Pi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 455 ($6.11), for a total value of £1,820,000 ($2,442,297.37).

Raspberry Pi Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of RPI opened at GBX 447.60 ($6.01) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £859.51 million and a PE ratio of 143.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 476.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 544.26. Raspberry Pi Holdings has a 12-month low of GBX 316.20 ($4.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 780 ($10.47).

Raspberry Pi Company Profile

Our mission is to put high-performance, low-cost, general-purpose computing platforms in the hands of engineers and enthusiasts all over the world.

Since 2012, we’ve been designing single-board and modular computers, built on the Arm architecture, and running the Linux operating system. Whether you’re an educator looking to excite the next generation of computer scientists; an enthusiast searching for inspiration for your next project; or an OEM who needs a proven rock-solid foundation for your next generation of smart products, there’s a Raspberry Pi computer for you.

That’s not all we do.

