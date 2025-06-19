Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG) Given a C$0.37 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG – Get Free Report) has been given a C$0.37 price target by Fundamental Research in a research note issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 85.00% from the company’s current price.

YEG stock opened at C$0.20 on Tuesday. Yorkton Equity Group has a 1-year low of C$0.15 and a 1-year high of C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 384.03, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.20.

Yorkton Equity Group Company Profile

Yorkton Equity Group Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada. It owns a portfolio of multi-family residential rental properties comprising residential units and commercial unit in Alberta and British Columbia. The company is based in Edmonton, Canada.

