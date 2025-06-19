Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
UL opened at $62.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.51. The company has a market cap of $152.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.43. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $54.32 and a one year high of $65.87.
UL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
