Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Stock Performance

UL opened at $62.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.51. The company has a market cap of $152.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.43. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $54.32 and a one year high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.5151 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

UL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Unilever

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.