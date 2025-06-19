Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $185.26 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,969,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639,034 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $185,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $27.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average of $26.50. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $28.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.89.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

