Algorhythm (NASDAQ:RIME) vs. Singing Machine (NASDAQ:MICS) Critical Contrast

Algorhythm (NASDAQ:RIME) and Singing Machine (NASDAQ:MICS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Algorhythm and Singing Machine”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Algorhythm $23.49 million 0.29 -$23.26 million N/A N/A Singing Machine $29.05 million 0.40 -$2.37 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Singing Machine has higher revenue and earnings than Algorhythm.

This table compares Algorhythm and Singing Machine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Algorhythm -130.44% -198.73% -203.95% Singing Machine N/A -155.23% -36.24%

Volatility & Risk

Algorhythm has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Singing Machine has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Algorhythm and Singing Machine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Algorhythm 0 0 0 1 4.00 Singing Machine 0 0 0 0 0.00

Algorhythm presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 83.15%. Given Algorhythm’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Algorhythm is more favorable than Singing Machine.

Summary

Singing Machine beats Algorhythm on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Algorhythm

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers karaoke products under the Singing Machine brand; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone and accessories, and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; connected vehicle karaoke devices; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for hardware. The company primarily sells its products to retailers, including national chains, warehouse clubs, department stores, lifestyle merchants, specialty stores, and direct mail catalogs and showrooms. The company was formerly known as The Singing Machine Company, Inc. and changed its name to Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. in September 2024. Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Singing Machine

The Singing Machine Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers karaoke products under the Singing Machine brand; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone and accessories, and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for hardware. The company primarily sells its products to retailers, including national chains, warehouse clubs, department stores, lifestyle merchants, specialty stores, and direct mail catalogs and showrooms. The Singing Machine Company, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

