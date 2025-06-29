Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 75,897 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 459,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,897 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of Toast worth $15,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TOST. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 57.1% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 1.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Toast news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $2,394,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,316 shares in the company, valued at $6,134,400.36. The trade was a 28.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul D. Bell sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $496,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 229,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,365,458.40. This trade represents a 4.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 468,212 shares of company stock valued at $19,551,906 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOST opened at $43.89 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.20. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.84 and a beta of 2.02.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TOST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Toast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Toast from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Toast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Toast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.21.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

