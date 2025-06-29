Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,905 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.4% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 2,610 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 8,466 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $72.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.86 and its 200-day moving average is $60.86.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $94.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Guy P. Sansone acquired 1,570 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,845.90. This trade represents a 15.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on CVS Health from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Barclays set a $79.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

