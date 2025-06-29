Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,791 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Celsius by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Celsius by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $45.89 on Friday. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $61.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.39.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Celsius had a return on equity of 42.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $329.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 130,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $5,886,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,735,965. This trade represents a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

CELH has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Celsius from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.18.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

