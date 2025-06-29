Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Aviva PLC raised its position in Prologis by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 695,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,481,000 after buying an additional 186,187 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Prologis by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 784,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,907,000 after acquiring an additional 179,880 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Prologis by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 74,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 39,321 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Prologis by 1,451.2% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.42.

NYSE:PLD opened at $105.58 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $132.57. The company has a market capitalization of $97.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 44.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.00%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

