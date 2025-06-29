Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Equinix alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,664,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,941,418,000 after purchasing an additional 88,654 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,412,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,037,000 after acquiring an additional 62,005 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,264,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,606,000 after acquiring an additional 81,144 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,429,000 after acquiring an additional 14,294 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,804,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,701,188,000 after purchasing an additional 401,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $785.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $701.41 and a fifty-two week high of $994.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $867.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $880.55. The company has a market cap of $76.80 billion, a PE ratio of 81.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.01 by $0.66. Equinix had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $1,065.00 to $925.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $975.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $977.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EQIX

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.70, for a total transaction of $111,467.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,723.40. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total transaction of $2,609,599.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,508,409.65. This represents a 23.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,008. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.